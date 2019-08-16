As Dominion Energy (D) Share Value Declined, South State Has Upped by $318,820 Its Holding; As Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Share Price Rose, Wesbanco Bank Has Decreased Its Stake

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 45.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 111,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 131,640 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, down from 243,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.92. About 775,376 shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP SAYS DISAGREE WITH THE CONCLUSIONS MADE BY ISS AND GLASS LEWIS IN REGARD TO J. DANIEL MCCRANIE; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY)

South State Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 4,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 45,867 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 41,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $77.28. About 856,203 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Cominc (NYSE:CRM) by 5,568 shares to 114,878 shares, valued at $18.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 24,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,960 shares, and has risen its stake in I Shares (IWF).

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.66M for 23.88 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $261,032 activity.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. The insider BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994.