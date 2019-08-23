As Dominion Energy (D) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Reaves W H & Company Decreased Position; American Century Companies Maintains Stake in Domtar (UFS)

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 337,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.85 million, down from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $76.28. About 1.22 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 72.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 579,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.89% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.29 million, up from 795,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $32.1. About 388,952 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 13/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to CG Johnson Elementary School for New Books; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C; 22/03/2018 – Domtar Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 28/03/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Kimball Elementary School for New Books; 27/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation Gives Away Free Tree Seedlings to the Ashdown, AR Community to Celebrate Earth Week; 02/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Nekoosa Head Start; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 74C; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Rapoport Academy Elementary in Waco, TX; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q Net $54M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 171,301 are held by Kanawha Mngmt Limited. Comerica National Bank & Trust invested in 237,292 shares. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel owns 9,600 shares. Chem Bank accumulated 0.18% or 20,251 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 0% or 10,221 shares in its portfolio. Viking Fund Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.51% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Amer Century Incorporated holds 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 411,267 shares. Bank Of The West has invested 0.1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability reported 4,640 shares stake. Kistler stated it has 3,364 shares. Columbia Asset reported 8,975 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.18% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York holds 0.02% or 43,134 shares in its portfolio. Natl Registered Investment Advisor holds 7,113 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. On Wednesday, March 13 HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 1,965 shares.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 130,983 shares to 2.08 million shares, valued at $96.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cms Energy Corp Com (NYSE:CMS) by 205,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 947,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 34,769 shares to 114,000 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 260,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,301 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold UFS shares while 79 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 57.92 million shares or 1.77% more from 56.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Mngmt Inc stated it has 161,120 shares. 43 were reported by Earnest Ptnrs Ltd. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt invested in 764,080 shares. Macquarie Group Limited accumulated 50,455 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 55,685 shares. Metropolitan Life New York holds 9,989 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Moreover, Valley National Advisers Incorporated has 0% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 16 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 103,896 shares. 6,709 are owned by First Citizens Bancshares & Tru. American International Grp Incorporated owns 125,498 shares. 1.38 million were reported by Century Cos Incorporated. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 42,724 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Van Eck Corporation has invested 0% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). First Hawaiian Bancorporation reported 3,255 shares.

