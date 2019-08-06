As Dominion Energy (D) Share Value Declined, Electron Capital Partners Has Boosted Position by $61.38 Million; Antero Res (AR) Shareholder Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Lifted Stake

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 224.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 807,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.52 million, up from 360,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $74.67. About 4.54M shares traded or 16.72% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 6.69M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11M, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.59% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $4.39. About 9.29M shares traded or 3.43% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $932.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 226,364 shares to 2.80 million shares, valued at $116.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 272,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,319 are owned by Brighton Jones Llc. Oppenheimer & stated it has 112,631 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 1.57M shares. Oakworth Incorporated accumulated 2,448 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hl Ltd stated it has 0.08% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Gulf Bank (Uk) reported 0.24% stake. Moreover, Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.11% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 27,773 shares. National Pension Serv stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Estabrook Management invested in 0% or 1,096 shares. Cornerstone invested in 0.02% or 2,142 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt holds 2,742 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Security Natl Trust Com holds 0.65% or 26,552 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0.24% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 5.20 million shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. 6,550 shares were bought by BENNETT JAMES A, worth $499,994 on Wednesday, March 13.

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87M shares to 3.63 million shares, valued at $187.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. 25,000 shares valued at $173,130 were bought by Warren Glen C Jr on Wednesday, May 22. On Monday, June 10 Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 16.09 million shares. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $6,900 was made by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22. 16.09 million shares were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC, worth $99.30 million.

