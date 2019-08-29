As Dominion Energy (D) Share Price Declined, Stralem & Co Upped Its Holding; Voya Financial (VOYA) Stock Value Rose While Kirr Marbach & Company Has Decreased by $355,397 Its Stake

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 14,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 98,260 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 84,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $77.35. About 534,342 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 7,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 297,893 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.88M, down from 305,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $49.51. About 126,428 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 08/03/2018 – SEC: Voya Advisers Agree to Repay Clients and Settle Charges That They Failed to Disclose Securities Lending Conflict; 17/04/2018 – Voya Recognizes 100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance; 15/05/2018 – Voya Investment Management LLC Exits Position in Impinj; 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q EPS $2.50; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q Net $446M; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 29,744 shares to 568,050 shares, valued at $9.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $100,557 activity.

