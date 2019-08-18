As Dominion Energy (D) Share Price Declined, Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Upped Position; Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Position in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Lowered by $1.68 Million

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 51,701 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 47,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 3.36M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 28,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 363,558 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.16 million, down from 391,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 2.72M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CO, UNIT, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS); 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.44 million for 16.79 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 17,429 shares. Charles Schwab Inv owns 1.01M shares. Raymond James Services Advsrs accumulated 0.02% or 75,947 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt owns 98,784 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.02% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Aperio Ltd Liability owns 227,146 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. The Connecticut-based Tuttle Tactical has invested 0.16% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Payden And Rygel accumulated 15,300 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 6,000 shares. Citigroup holds 0.02% or 283,560 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% or 6,912 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Lc invested in 0.21% or 50,182 shares. Burke And Herbert Bankshares And Communication reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Nine Masts Cap Ltd, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 16,400 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.