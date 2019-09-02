As Dominion Energy (D) Share Price Declined, Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Boosted by $485,716 Its Position; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Maple Capital Management Lifted Holding

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 1,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 33,808 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, up from 32,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.38M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 6,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 34,946 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 3.62M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability owns 44,699 shares. 12,789 were reported by Smithfield Tru. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd owns 8,100 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Tennessee-based Delta Asset Limited Company Tn has invested 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). The Illinois-based Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 36,600 are held by Rothschild Invest Corp Il. Hsbc Public Limited Co invested 0.08% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Peddock Capital Advisors Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 400 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 54,738 shares. Canandaigua Savings Bank Trust stated it has 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First Natl Bank Of Omaha accumulated 0.02% or 3,150 shares. 24,592 were accumulated by Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Lc. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Company stated it has 18,172 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Callahan Limited Company accumulated 0.75% or 52,520 shares. The West Virginia-based Security Natl Communications has invested 0.65% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK had bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998 on Wednesday, March 13.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster & Motley, Ohio-based fund reported 12,461 shares. Adage Gp Ltd Llc reported 0.74% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 31,231 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Com holds 0.41% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 12,344 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 2,423 shares. Marietta Investment Prns Llc owns 0.11% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,411 shares. Millennium Lc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Grisanti Cap Management Ltd stated it has 15,914 shares or 2.4% of all its holdings. Curbstone Corp reported 3,300 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Paradigm Finance Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 0.29% or 13,269 shares. Carlson Cap holds 1.86% or 30,197 shares. Moreover, Horan Capital has 0.04% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 713 are owned by Hwg Hldgs Ltd Partnership. 3,483 are owned by Hm Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation.