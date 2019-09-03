As Dominion Energy (D) Share Price Declined, Atlanta Capital Group Increased Its Position by $454,100; Davis Capital Partners Has Cut Its Blackrock (BLK) Holding by $12.81 Million as Stock Declined

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 80.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 5,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 13,433 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 7,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $78.37. About 628,276 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP

Davis Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.11 million, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $6.71 during the last trading session, reaching $415.85. About 129,547 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 05/04/2018 – NIRI NY Explores Conscious Capitalism with John Mackey of Whole Foods Market and ESG Engagement with BlackRock and others on April 19th in NYC; 13/04/2018 – BLACKROCK RECOMMENDS VOTE AGAINST SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO DISCLOSE LOBBYING EXPENDITURES -PROXY; 01/05/2018 – BLACKROCK INVESTMENT HOLDS 0.59 SHORT POSITION IN BINCKBANK; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 11/04/2018 – BlackRock Looks to Future With Fortune-Telling Funds: Q&A; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC- AT QTR-END, CASH MANAGEMENT AUM INCREASED 1% FROM PRIOR QUARTER TO $454.8 BLN; 25/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Half-year Report; 07/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Gunmaker Holds Its Ground Against BlackRock; 04/05/2018 – BlackRock Says Emerging Markets More Vulnerable With Dollar Strength (Video); 23/04/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST TURNILL SAYS RISKS TO EUROZONE RESULTS INCLUDE A STRONGER EURO & WEAKER ECONOMY

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK had bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998 on Wednesday, March 13.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,695 shares to 23,345 shares, valued at $8.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 5,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,074 shares, and cut its stake in John Hancock Etf Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.08 EPS, down 5.85% or $0.44 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.08B for 14.68 P/E if the $7.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.