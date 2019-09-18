As Dominion Energy (D) Share Price Declined, Amg Funds Boosted Its Position by $802,186; Raymond James Financial (RJF) Shareholder Brave Warrior Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $2.24 Million

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 26,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The hedge fund held 2.43M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205.67 million, down from 2.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $85.58. About 212,714 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500.

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 144.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 10,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 17,634 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, up from 7,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 2.01M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold RJF shares while 140 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 92.55 million shares or 2.04% less from 94.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 18.45% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.68 per share. RJF’s profit will be $276.29 million for 10.75 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Raymond James Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.56% EPS growth.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Midstream Corp by 41,550 shares to 667,759 shares, valued at $7.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84B and $93.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 13,871 shares to 17,160 shares, valued at $422,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,162 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).