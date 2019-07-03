As Dominion Energy (D) Market Value Rose, Opus Investment Management Decreased by $2.26 Million Its Holding; D R Horton (DHI) Shares Rose While Grs Advisors Decreased Position

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) by 38.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 29,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 77,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $78.11. About 2.14M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 43.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 149,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,896 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98M, down from 342,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 1.29M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $327,034 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $120,589 was sold by Hewatt Michael W.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On DHI Group Inc. (DHX) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mortgage rates fall to lowest since 2016 – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Homebuilders: An Excellent, Long-Term Value Investment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Storage Affiliates by 136,607 shares to 351,724 shares, valued at $10.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 10.17% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DHI’s profit will be $400.10 million for 10.46 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenhaven Associate accumulated 8.54M shares or 6.28% of the stock. Lone Pine Cap Ltd Co stated it has 1.59% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 974 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Td Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 5,844 shares. 243,468 are owned by Fifth Third Bancorp. Prescott Group Inc Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.47% or 55,810 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 338,023 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Limited Company owns 11,770 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Da Davidson And holds 0.06% or 98,684 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited has invested 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 639,586 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0% or 4,812 shares.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 6.98% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.86 per share. D’s profit will be $644.64M for 24.41 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Lc has 156,056 shares. Dodge Cox has 4,512 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 33,094 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt Inc has 2,772 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Korea stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 5,910 were accumulated by Fiera Corporation. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt stated it has 13,492 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr accumulated 0% or 10,221 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 18,099 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 120,319 are held by Axa. M Hldgs Secs Inc stated it has 24,277 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Opus Inv Mgmt owns 0.73% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 48,200 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 216,762 shares. Amalgamated State Bank stated it has 97,398 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 4,200 shares to 40,200 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).