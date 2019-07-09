As Dominion Energy (D) Market Value Rose, Kentucky Retirement Systems Raised Its Position by $485,716; As Bp Plc (BP) Shares Declined, Northeast Financial Consultants Has Boosted Position

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 9,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,827 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, up from 120,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.08. About 4.21M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 08/03/2018 – BP SAYS PLANNED MAINTENANCE UNDERWAY AT ITS GELSENKIRCHEN-SCHOLVEN, GERMANY, OIL REFINERY, DECLINES TO GIVE DETAILS; 19/03/2018 – Prosafe SE: BP charters Safe Caledonia for West of Shetland; 04/04/2018 – AFTER 2020 BP TO DEDICATE ROUGHLY ONE-THIRD OF TANGGUH LNG OUTPUT TO DOMESTIC MARKET -OFFICIAL; 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Smart-CKD/BP Study; 22/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – INFORMED STAFF OF PLANNED ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES IN UPSTREAM BUSINESS REGIONS WORLDWIDE; 21/05/2018 – BP DOESN’T WANT CLIMATE DISCLOSURES TO BE TOOL FOR LAWYERS: CEO; 19/04/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS BP AND RELIANCE SANCTION SECOND PHASE OF INTEGRATED KG D6 DEVELOPMENT’; 07/05/2018 – BP Capital Adds Andeavor, Exits Alaska Air: 13F; 10/04/2018 – BP DOESN’T PLAN TO CREATE SEPARATE RENEWABLES UNIT; 26/03/2018 – BP SEES ORGANIC BREAKEVEN TO FALL TO RANGE $35-$40/BBL BY ’21

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 6,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,946 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $78.16. About 3.18 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Inv Corp has 0.19% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Stoneridge Inv Prns Limited Com has 1.57% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Federated Invsts Pa owns 8.55M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Lc reported 9,093 shares. Curbstone Management Corporation invested in 6,500 shares. Snow Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 3,712 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt holds 0.14% or 3,211 shares. Hallmark Capital Mgmt has 0.24% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Charles Schwab Invest Management invested in 0.17% or 3.42M shares. Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Llc accumulated 2,858 shares. 1,988 are owned by Qci Asset Management Ny. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt accumulated 52,926 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Whalerock Point Prtnrs holds 0.38% or 7,517 shares. Mercer Advisers holds 0.21% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 4,068 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. The insider HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.