As Dominion Energy (D) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Wedbush Securities Has Lowered Its Stake by $317,300; Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) Shareholder Corbyn Investment Management Lifted Holding

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 4,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 67,933 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21 million, down from 72,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $75.18. About 789,043 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $80.74. About 1.28M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.06% stake. Shufro Rose Communication Ltd reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,698 shares. Taurus Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4,356 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Co reported 20,585 shares stake. Cullinan holds 0.06% or 9,598 shares. Motco reported 52,901 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Donaldson Management Ltd invested 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Whitnell & Commerce owns 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1,533 shares. Godsey & Gibb reported 2.17% stake. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0.24% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Pinnacle Assoc Ltd owns 38,460 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Century owns 411,267 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Lc holds 0.38% or 7,517 shares. Snow Management LP has 3,712 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 8,088 shares to 45,652 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock (VTI) by 3,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 91.75 Cents – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 61% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $243.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (Wh) by 6,781 shares to 214,761 shares, valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Myr Group (Myrg) (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 35,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,242 shares, and cut its stake in Conduent Inc. (Cndt).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Company Na reported 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department, a Mississippi-based fund reported 159 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc stated it has 0.16% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Glacier Peak Cap Lc accumulated 2,500 shares. Hbk Investments LP reported 111,949 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Forbes J M And Comm Llp holds 0.67% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 32,882 shares. Golub Limited Liability Company owns 6,000 shares. Salem Investment Counselors reported 1,022 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 0.02% or 116,624 shares. Citizens Northern has 9,013 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments Incorporated invested in 0% or 260 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 4,358 shares. Howland Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.68% or 87,393 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Prns reported 12,611 shares stake. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EOG Resources’ Q2 production, revenues rise despite weaker pricing – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This Oil Stock Continues to Make Its Case That It’s One of the Best in the Business – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.