As Dominion Energy (D) Market Value Declined, River Road Asset Management Increased Holding; Vulcan Materials (VMC) Shareholder Fred Alger Management Has Cut Its Holding

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials (VMC) by 15.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 212,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $164.43M, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Vulcan Materials for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $149.04. About 844,389 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. – Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Vulcan Materials; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Company Announces Pricing Terms And Expiration Of Early Participation Period For Private Exchange Offer; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 69.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 248,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 609,059 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.09M, up from 360,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 2.30M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $5.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc. by 500,867 shares to 388,315 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 25,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 481,700 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 13% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:ALSN) 1.3% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on September 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 59% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BP-Bunge ethanol merger OK’d by Brazil regulator – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “DUK or D: Which Utility Stock is Better Placed Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loomis Sayles And Co Ltd Partnership reported 1,187 shares. 3,412 are owned by Wheatland Advsrs Incorporated. Franklin Street Advisors Nc holds 123,208 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Com owns 7,350 shares. North Amer Mngmt Corp reported 6,818 shares. Van Eck Associate Corp holds 0.3% or 805,918 shares in its portfolio. Intrust Natl Bank Na owns 0.14% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 7,318 shares. Duff And Phelps Investment invested in 1.27 million shares or 1.38% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund holds 0.26% or 16,733 shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 34,204 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe holds 9,782 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Newman Dignan & Sheerar holds 6,615 shares. Dupont Management has 0.04% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 20,121 shares. Barnett And accumulated 0.04% or 942 shares. Exchange Capital Management holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 40,583 shares.

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Vulcan Materials names new Southern, Gulf Coast division president – Birmingham Business Journal” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Two Birmingham companies nearing Fortune 500 status – Birmingham Business Journal” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $224.89 million for 21.92 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.