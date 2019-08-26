As Dominion Energy (D) Market Value Declined, Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Lifted by $70.55 Million Its Stake; As Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Share Value Declined, Holder Mackay Shields Has Decreased Its Position

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by 74.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 68,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.86% . The institutional investor held 23,666 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $649,000, down from 91,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $16.43. About 2.94M shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has declined 19.72% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 08/03/2018 – S&P: ABERCROMBIE & FITCH TO BB-/STABLE FROM BB-/NEGATIVE -; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – QTRLY NET SALES WERE $1.193 BLN, UP 15% FROM LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Abercrombie Aims to Be $5B Global Lifestyle Brand; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Goes Ex-Dividend, Trades Without Payout; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N Q4 SHR VIEW $1.10, REV VIEW $1.16 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS COMPARABLE SALES TO BE UP LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% FOR QUARTER; 08/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : BMO RAISES PRICE TARGET TO $23 FROM $22; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N Q4 GAAP SHR $1.05; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES PRICE TARGET TO $17 FROM $14 ; RATING SELL

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 151.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 928,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.00M, up from 610,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.94. About 3.53 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $74,966 activity.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 11,979 shares to 124,765 shares, valued at $11.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 74,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 764,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Analysts await Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.52 EPS, down 966.67% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 79.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold ANF shares while 67 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.53 million shares or 1.41% less from 72.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Limited Company invested 0.02% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Element Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 9,120 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 26,300 shares in its portfolio. Ellington stated it has 1.1% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Bancshares Of America De has 0% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.11% in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Assetmark Inc invested in 0% or 68 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 109,884 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 29,925 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Trexquant Lp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0.02% or 2.89M shares. Northern Tru holds 0.01% or 937,592 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 116 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orleans La stated it has 29,680 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings. 92,742 are owned by Washington Tru Com. 42,869 are held by Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. First Financial In invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Valmark Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Violich Capital Management has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Skba Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 165,900 shares. Community National Bank & Trust Na stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Aviva Public Limited Co has invested 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Swiss Bancorp reported 3.18 million shares. Old Republic Corporation has invested 2.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) has invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Aqr Management Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 256,629 shares. 3,755 were accumulated by Partnervest Advisory Limited Company.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 1.23M shares to 6.43M shares, valued at $184.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 1.70 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).