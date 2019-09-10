As Dominion Energy (D) Market Value Declined, Holder Symons Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $315,020; Cutler Investment Counsel Continues to Hold Holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC)

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 4,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 131,524 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08M, down from 135,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $76.94. About 190,220 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $138.61. About 175,818 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 59% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Covia Holdings (NYSE:CVIA) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 86% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What We Think Of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MDC) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Skechers U.S.A (NYSE:SKX) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 63% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.40 million are owned by Davenport & Co Limited Liability Com. Andra Ap reported 0.17% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Great West Life Assurance Can has 665,051 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Country Savings Bank holds 142 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 14,366 are held by Ameritas Investment. 715,673 are held by Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Whalerock Point Partners Llc holds 0.38% or 7,517 shares. Registered Advisor holds 7,113 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 142,318 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Lowe Brockenbrough And has 0.36% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 33,517 shares. Ifrah Fincl Service, a Arkansas-based fund reported 3,084 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). State Street Corp reported 39.43 million shares.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $939.13 million for 16.73 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $511.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent holds 7,335 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Matrix Asset Advsrs New York holds 0.59% or 27,931 shares. Btim reported 648,265 shares stake. Advisory Alpha has invested 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Btc Capital Management has 1.23% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Farr Miller Washington Llc Dc holds 2.61% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 250,043 shares. Endeavour Advsrs invested in 4.17% or 193,960 shares. S&T Bancorporation Pa has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Salzhauer Michael owns 43,496 shares. Atwood Palmer stated it has 3.11% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP invested in 3,491 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% or 2,876 shares. Tradition Capital Management Lc holds 32,105 shares. D E Shaw & owns 7,780 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barr E S And Co stated it has 8,294 shares.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PNC finances acquisition of maker of fitness equipment, billiards tables – Pittsburgh Business Times” on August 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “PNC Chief Executive to Speak at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.