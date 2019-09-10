As Dominion Energy (D) Market Value Declined, Bragg Financial Advisors Has Boosted Holding by $551,000; As Henry Schein (HSIC) Share Value Rose, Cove Street Capital Upped Stake by $343,320

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 5,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The hedge fund held 140,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46M, up from 135,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $63.9. About 1.41M shares traded or 8.77% up from the average. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees 3-Yr Operating Income Synergies for Combined Animal Health Businesses in Excess of $100M; 04/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Henry Schein, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Prange Also to Leave Global Animal Health, Medical and Dental Surgical Group as CEO; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein To Spin Off And Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice, Creating An Innovative Approach To Advanc; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PARTNERS SEES DEAL NEUTRAL TO 2018 EPS; 08/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. – HSIC; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein: Jonathan Koch Joins to Lead Global Dental Distribution Group; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein 1Q Net $140.2M; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – PROCEEDS OF LOAN WILL BE USED, AMONG OTHER THINGS, TO FUND CO’S PURCHASE OF ALL OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN BUTLER ANIMAL HEALTH HOLDING

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 7,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 45,738 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 38,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $77. About 2.88 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $817.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Vanguard Corp (NYSE:AVD) by 54,557 shares to 978,161 shares, valued at $16.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 13,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,080 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL).

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: CVS, NVTA and HSIC Earnings – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, HSIC – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Dental Growth Drive Henry Schein’s (HSIC) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Henry Schein Builds More Than 27000 ‘Comfort Kits’ for People Fighting Cancer in the Second Annual ‘We Care Global Challenge’ – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Henry Schein Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Limited Company has 0% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 4 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank accumulated 110 shares. Lpl Finance Lc holds 0% or 5,289 shares. Kennedy Capital holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 50,052 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Tortoise Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 848 shares. Adage Prtnrs Grp Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 56,200 shares. Stephens Ar has 5,522 shares. 6,247 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 603,786 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 504,345 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Alpine Woods Capital Limited Co has 0.75% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 57,565 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.04% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Guardian Life Insur Com Of America has 431 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 12,968 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 13% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 68% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 46% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 59% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 76% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 1.18 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Alphaone Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 70 shares. St James Inv Co Ltd Com invested in 4.53% or 644,150 shares. 9,436 are owned by Salem Inv Counselors. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sun Life Fincl holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 18,814 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 34,946 shares. Pinnacle Prtn Inc invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Gm Advisory Grp accumulated 5,033 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Schroder Mgmt Group Inc invested in 270,656 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 870 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 270,747 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Arrow Fincl holds 9,047 shares. Whittier reported 0.02% stake.