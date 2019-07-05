As Dominion Energy (D) Market Valuation Rose, Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Raised Position; Charter Trust Company Maintains Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 1,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,760 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14 million, up from 17,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $5.23 during the last trading session, reaching $300.2. About 631,988 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,701 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 47,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $77.89. About 1.44 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Credit Agricole S A accumulated 16,400 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Corporation Mi holds 3.32% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 41,910 shares. Ci Invs Incorporated stated it has 0.98% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Synovus Finance holds 15,833 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. State Street Corp holds 0.35% or 16.41M shares. Maverick has 0.1% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 26,370 shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0.4% or 1.34 million shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 1.71% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Weatherstone Mgmt holds 2,481 shares. 1St Source Bankshares holds 0.58% or 24,636 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Icon Advisers Company owns 40,638 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. 6,090 are held by Rudman Errol M. Amg Tru National Bank owns 0.02% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,113 shares.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Honeywell International Inc. (HON) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sanofi (SNY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PHC Holdings Completes Acquisition of Anatomical Pathology Business from Thermo Fisher Scientific – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific and Roper Technologies Announce Termination of Gatan Acquisition – PRNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Accenture Plc (ACN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,431 shares to 5,412 shares, valued at $815,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 3,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,700 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 38% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dominion Energy Announces Equity Units Offering – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Yamana Gold Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,528 were accumulated by Canal Insur Company. Montecito Fincl Bank And Tru invested in 0.12% or 5,218 shares. Skba Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 165,900 shares. Haverford Trust owns 16,542 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 20,936 shares. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.11% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 284 were accumulated by Somerset Trust. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.22% or 678,201 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 60,797 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Thomasville State Bank holds 41,816 shares. The New York-based Community Natl Bank Na has invested 0.82% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Montag A And Associates holds 5,302 shares. Rare Ltd has 1.54 million shares. 2,702 were accumulated by Regent Invest Limited Liability Com. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,600 shares.