As Dominion Energy (D) Market Valuation Rose, Fmr Has Upped Position; Private Bank & Trust Co Has Raised Omnicom Group (OMC) Holding by $730,296

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) by 106.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 10,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,636 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 9,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $84.75. About 825,314 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 24/05/2018 – Omnicom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 83% to 19 Days; 16/04/2018 – lRl and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 24/05/2018 – Publicis starts test phase of “Marcel” internal network aimed at performance boost; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom to Buy Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business in Japan; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Grows, Despite Continuing Client Pressures; 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Porter Novelli enlisted to support The Economist’s Pride and Prejudice Event; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES; 06/03/2018 NAFE Names FleishmanHillard One of the 2018 “Top 10 Companies for Executive Women”

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 77.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 3.94M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.01 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690.77 million, up from 5.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 2.49M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 1.12 million shares to 4.80M shares, valued at $457.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc by 508,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management owns 88,482 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 8,711 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Moreover, Eastern Savings Bank has 0.22% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 34,946 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Group Incorporated holds 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 516 shares. Hartford Inv Management Commerce stated it has 141,645 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Albion Financial Grp Inc Ut holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 45,391 shares. Pitcairn owns 3,840 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Evermay Wealth Management Limited reported 0.3% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora holds 0.02% or 641 shares. 255,204 are owned by Engines Advisors Limited Company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 66,713 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs reported 52,571 shares. Sigma Planning Corp invested in 0.14% or 31,180 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of stock was bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4,491 shares to 12,512 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,211 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 67,539 were accumulated by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Limited Liability Company. Jones Financial Lllp accumulated 0% or 5,776 shares. Principal Financial, a Iowa-based fund reported 375,496 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 346,909 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns owns 4,138 shares. Allstate Corp holds 0.02% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 8,817 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 24 shares. Boussard & Gavaudan Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 3,759 shares. Parametric Port Assocs reported 1.15 million shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust invested in 0.07% or 829,977 shares. Washington Tru holds 0.12% or 27,197 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) reported 75 shares stake. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 188 shares. Argent Trust stated it has 0.04% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt has invested 0.27% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).