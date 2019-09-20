As Dominion Energy (D) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Verity Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $367,125; As Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Rose, Holder U S Global Investors Has Lowered by $3.93 Million Its Holding

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 4,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 3,944 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $299,000, down from 8,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.02. About 3.15 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 58.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 62,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 44,832 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.87 million, down from 107,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $64.94. About 443,316 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Capacity Rose 7.2%; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Capacity Rose 9%; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Change Does Not Apply to Policy for Traditional Service Animals; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines Migrates Virgin Amer Into Their Sabre Passenger Services System; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Animal Health and Behavioral Documents Must Be Provided for Emotional Support Animals After May 1; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits Alaska Air; 30/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines scored highest among traditional airlines; 23/04/2018 – DOJ HAS APPROVED SOUTHWEST LEASE DEAL IN NY, WASH: ALASKA AIR; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Had Seen 1Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.8c-8.85c

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 13.61% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $266.05 million for 7.48 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

