As Dominion Energy (D) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Ledyard National Bank Has Lowered Holding by $431,816; Central Bank & Trust Co Cut Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Stake by $380,424

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 5,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 54,319 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20M, down from 59,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $80.21. About 278,846 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 1,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 25,422 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.72 million, down from 26,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $6.52 during the last trading session, reaching $285.91. About 801,193 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $747.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 6,226 shares to 52,121 shares, valued at $4.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Etf (VYM) by 10,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO).

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.96M for 17.44 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.25 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

