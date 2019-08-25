As Dominion Energy (D) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Hl Financial Services Lifted Holding; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Rose, Shareholder Hwg Holdings LP Has Cut Its Holding

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 4,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 63,774 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89M, up from 59,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.94. About 3.15M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 96.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 20,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 713 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176,000, down from 21,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.66. About 4.63M shares traded or 28.03% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 15.30 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8,772 shares to 9,116 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 (NYSE:BA) by 6,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Etf (IWP) by 2,395 shares to 15,715 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,348 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL).