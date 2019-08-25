As Dominion Energy (D) Market Valuation Declined, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Increased by $1.20 Million Its Position; First National Trust Co Holding in Pfizer (PFE) Raised as Market Value Declined

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 8,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 159,844 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79M, up from 151,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75M shares traded or 0.46% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/03/2018 – Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market to Reach Over US$ 3; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 15/03/2018 – Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market to Reach Over US$ 3.9 Billion By 2025; Upsurge in the; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI REPORTS STRATEGIC RESEARCH PACT WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP; 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls as Company Mulls OTC Unit’s Future–Update; 19/03/2018 – BioDuro Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. Leads to Creation of a Shelf-Stable Fluorosulfation Reagent; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Ends Talks for Pfizer Consumer-Healthcare Unit; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has withdrawn from the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer health-care business, the British company said

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 16.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 15,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 110,239 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 94,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.94. About 3.15M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,732 shares to 69,044 shares, valued at $7.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 9,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,374 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,472 shares to 56,115 shares, valued at $15.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dril Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ) by 9,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,412 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A also bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares.