As Dominion Energy (D) Market Valuation Declined, Electron Capital Partners Has Boosted by $61.38 Million Its Position; Nvidia (NVDA) Holding Has Lifted by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 3,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 93,160 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.73 million, up from 89,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $168.76. About 5.70 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 224.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 807,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.52 million, up from 360,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $79.15. About 2.71 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of stock or 1,965 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Novare Capital Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Motley Fool Wealth Limited has 24,592 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares owns 119,180 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 28,229 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division stated it has 48,513 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. California-based Cap Ww has invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 43,025 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm holds 3,779 shares. 21,679 are held by Amica Mutual Insurance. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc holds 29,523 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 838,890 were reported by Massachusetts Fin Co Ma. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.08M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 184,603 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 608,215 shares. 462,297 were reported by Uss Mgmt Ltd.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $783.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 5,718 shares to 56,279 shares, valued at $11.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 190,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.34M shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $674.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 5,215 shares to 53,383 shares, valued at $8.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 13,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,200 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ssi Management Inc accumulated 0.02% or 1,636 shares. South Street Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 2.39% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Athena Advisors Lc holds 1,253 shares. First Mercantile Com owns 5,100 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx owns 1,280 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Coldstream Mgmt Inc holds 0.09% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 5,984 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability holds 3,497 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.08% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 7.11 million shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Co accumulated 350 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp, a Colorado-based fund reported 191,677 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.22% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Suntrust Banks invested in 0.11% or 117,635 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And Trust owns 1,133 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Limited Co invested in 5,029 shares. Meeder Asset Management invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).