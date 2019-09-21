As Dominion Energy (D) Market Valuation Declined, Amg Funds Lifted Position; Seagate Technology Plc (Put) (STX) Holder Anchorage Capital Group Has Trimmed Its Holding by $11.75 Million

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 144.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 10,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 17,634 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, up from 7,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.84. About 8.13 million shares traded or 110.68% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (Put) (STX) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 9.12M shares traded or 209.42% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers Bancorp accumulated 0.19% or 4,666 shares. Focused Wealth stated it has 2,565 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Proffitt Goodson Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia stated it has 154,192 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sadoff Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,459 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The California-based Bailard has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Oarsman holds 0.16% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 4,498 shares. Stock Yards Bank & Communication owns 19,449 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,356 shares. Private Wealth Ptnrs Llc holds 7,698 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Com Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 11,340 shares in its portfolio. Chickasaw Capital Ltd Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.92% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 609,059 shares. S R Schill & Assoc has 0.4% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84B and $93.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 12,188 shares to 19,134 shares, valued at $605,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tegna Inc by 34,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,828 shares, and cut its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 43 investors sold STX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 219.08 million shares or 4.93% less from 230.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability Co holds 789 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 10,871 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Com Inc. Brave Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 383,639 shares. 84,637 were accumulated by Los Angeles Capital & Equity. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 14,790 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Covington Capital Management invested 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 125,996 shares. World Asset Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 23,625 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) or 60,340 shares. Adage Cap Partners Grp Inc Ltd Co stated it has 278,100 shares. Amp Cap Investors accumulated 0.03% or 101,467 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) or 28,924 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated holds 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) or 1,055 shares.

Analysts await Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 47.65% or $0.81 from last year’s $1.7 per share. STX’s profit will be $235.09 million for 14.72 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Seagate Technology plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.49% EPS growth.

