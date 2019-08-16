As Dominion Energy Com (D) Share Value Declined, Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Boosted Holding by $468,160; Walthausen & Company Has Decreased Its Stake in Stock Yard Bancorp (SYBT) by $1.50 Million as Share Value Rose

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc Com (D) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 94,042 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21M, up from 87,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $77.05. About 4.78 million shares traded or 15.71% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Stock Yard Bancorp Inc (SYBT) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 45,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The institutional investor held 247,633 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37M, down from 293,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Stock Yard Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $812.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.76. About 55,836 shares traded or 28.92% up from the average. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Businessinsider.com published: “Uber’s top lawyer reveals how the CEO convinced him to join the company he’d previously said he would avoid – Business Insider” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors In L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Should Consider This, First – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A had bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994 on Wednesday, March 13.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 12,524 shares to 45,327 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,493 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,740 are owned by Farr Miller And Washington Dc. 20,031 were reported by Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Company. 1.02M are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Axa stated it has 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). New York State Teachers Retirement System owns 1.04M shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.62% or 360,318 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 270,747 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.15% or 44,699 shares. North Amer Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 6,790 shares. Taurus Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 0.05% or 4,356 shares. Opus Invest Mngmt Inc owns 48,200 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bahl And Gaynor Inc has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). United Fire Group Inc stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.18% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Private Wealth Prns Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 7,698 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold SYBT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.15 million shares or 1.03% less from 11.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp holds 750 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 0% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 123,927 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Co has invested 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). First Allied Advisory Services Inc has invested 0.04% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). 13,739 are held by Amer Int Group Incorporated. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.04% or 10,322 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md owns 0% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 36,932 shares. Argi Investment Ser Limited Liability Corp reported 8,190 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 18,300 shares. The Missouri-based Stifel Finance has invested 0.01% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Federated Pa has invested 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 6,348 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 15,889 shares. Atlas Browninc accumulated 0.37% or 15,543 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 50 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $160,186 activity. Herde Carl G bought $2,120 worth of stock. Priebe Stephen M also bought $3,922 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares. The insider TASMAN NORMAN bought 113 shares worth $3,922. Shares for $2,409 were bought by Northern Richard. The insider Brown J McCauley bought $1,563. 75 shares valued at $2,409 were bought by EDINGER CHARLES R III on Friday, March 22.

Analysts await Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.6 per share. SYBT’s profit will be $14.31M for 14.19 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass Health Corporation by 47,120 shares to 113,710 shares, valued at $6.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) by 54,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI).