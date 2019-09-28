As Dominion Energy (Call) (D) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Trimmed Stake; Birinyi Associates Has Decreased Its Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $671,550 as Stock Value Rose

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 16.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 6,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 31,012 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47M, down from 37,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – Former head of J.P. Morgan’s blockchain operation says banks like her former employer could get into the cryptocurrency business imminently; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts the S&P 500 will rise by 13 percent through year-end 2018, citing valuation and improving fundamentals; 07/05/2018 – Global Times: GDP growth to slow, but nation will attract more investors: JP Morgan Chase; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan 1Q Revenue Beats Highest Estimate: TOPLive; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.22 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.24 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway’s Todd Combs is leading the CEO search for the company’s health joint venture with Amazon and JPMorgan; 07/05/2018 – JPM ULRICH: DON’T EXPECT TRADE WAR BUT SEE FRICTION CONTINUING; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (Call) (D) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 460,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.57 million, down from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 2.30M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Keybank Association Oh reported 0.1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Amica Mutual Ins has 21,679 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Main Street Rech Limited Company accumulated 10,874 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns owns 13,911 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 8,430 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Sun Life invested 0.17% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Registered Invest Advisor Inc accumulated 6,963 shares. Burke And Herbert Commercial Bank And Trust stated it has 17,474 shares. Thomasville National Bank & Trust reported 0.6% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability reported 0.11% stake. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Lc holds 7,517 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 14,453 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Patten & Patten Tn invested in 18,052 shares.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.89 million for 17.61 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 35,649 shares to 83,133 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 53,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Big Rock Partners Acquisi Co.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd invested 0.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Co owns 7,668 shares. Avenir Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moller Fincl Svcs holds 0.27% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 4,756 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.32% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 474,133 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Ltd holds 0.01% or 30,600 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 7,702 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated Inc invested in 17.35 million shares or 0.56% of the stock. Atwood Palmer reported 9,288 shares stake. Moreover, Davenport & Company Ltd has 1.83% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher has 99,103 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 1.1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Keating Inv Counselors Incorporated, a Florida-based fund reported 6,784 shares. Diamond Hill Capital owns 2.55 million shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt Incorporated holds 71,204 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.16 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.