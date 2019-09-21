As Dominion Energy (Call) (D) Stock Price Declined, Weiss Asset Management LP Cut Its Position by $10.01 Million; Oldfield Partners Llp Has Cut Its Embraer Sa (ERJ) Stake by $30.61 Million; Share Price Rose

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Embraer Sa (ERJ) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 1.53 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 4.58 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.28 million, down from 6.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Embraer Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.71. About 503,936 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Embraer posts 82% drop in fourth quarter profit; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER 4Q NET BRL191.5M; 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT COULD ORDER AIRBUS, BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER, BOEING PLANES; 23/05/2018 – Brazil Optimistic on Boeing-Embraer Deal as Concerns Overcome; 12/04/2018 – WIDEREOE CEO SAYS COULD ALSO BE INTERESTED IN EMBRAER’S FUTURE E175-E2 AIRCRAFT; 16/05/2018 – FLYBE GROUP PLC FLYB; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: OUTCOME ON BOEING DEAL SOON IS IMPORTANT; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO says end of Iran deal won’t hurt 737 production; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXPECTS TO DELIVER 85-95 COMMERCIAL JETS IN 2018 -FILING; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (Call) (D) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 460,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.57 million, down from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.84. About 8.13M shares traded or 110.68% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc by 2.18 million shares to 2.50M shares, valued at $125.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs by 175,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Pure Acquisition Corp.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.90M for 17.57 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Bank owns 97,867 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 4,755 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Howland Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) owns 1,272 shares. Northstar Investment Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 99,900 shares. Choate invested in 2,762 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.42% or 133,972 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Company holds 17,634 shares. Parsons Management Ri owns 7,540 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 2.85 million shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Schaller Invest Grp has invested 0.34% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Private Ocean Lc holds 0% or 49 shares in its portfolio. First City Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.3% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 419 shares. 59,450 are owned by Blair William And Il.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity.

