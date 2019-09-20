As Dominion Energy (Call) (D) Share Value Declined, Holder Weiss Asset Management LP Trimmed by $10.01 Million Its Holding; As Mplx LP (MPLX) Market Valuation Declined, Stockbridge Partners Has Boosted by $75.28 Million Its Position

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (Call) (D) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 460,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.57M, down from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $80.92. About 2.98M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 33.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 2.35 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The hedge fund held 9.34 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $300.67 million, up from 6.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.89. About 3.24M shares traded or 25.79% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 16/03/2018 – MPLX Responds to FERC Announcement; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX); 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.16 million activity. 18,800 shares valued at $513,259 were bought by Peiffer Garry L. on Friday, August 9. $1.16 million worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) was bought by Heminger Gary R. on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.15 in 2019Q1.

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 338,900 shares to 229,668 shares, valued at $49.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 77,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.63M shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.89M for 17.59 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1.