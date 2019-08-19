As Dominion (D) Share Value Declined, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Upped Position by $330,600; Burt Wealth Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Microsoft (MSFT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dominion (D) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 4,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 139,243 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67M, up from 134,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dominion for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $77.88. About 1.13 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $137.72. About 9.13M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc has 3.42M shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 18,978 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cutter Brokerage holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 9,425 shares. Utah Retirement has 143,388 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Lp reported 18,375 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt holds 6,183 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,172 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp reported 17,081 shares. 20,031 were reported by Beck Mack And Oliver Lc. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 4,770 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 401 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Lc owns 3,290 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 4,430 were accumulated by Holt Capital Advisors Limited Liability Dba Holt Capital Ptnrs Limited Partnership. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 2,142 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Brinker Capital has invested 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Us Hlthcare (IYH) by 13,527 shares to 16,705 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree by 10,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,458 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (HYS) by 9,169 shares to 8,725 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 17,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,561 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS).

