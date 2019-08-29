As Dollar Tree Stores (DLTR) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Portolan Capital Management Cut Stake by $748,230; Investment Management Of Virginia Has Raised Kinder Morgan (KMI) Holding

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (DLTR) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 7,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 40,710 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, down from 47,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $97.67. About 6.09M shares traded or 187.43% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 71,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 235,857 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 164,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.4. About 9.01M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – WILL NOT COMMIT ADDITIONAL SHAREHOLDER RESOURCES TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO FEDERAL FINANCE MINISTER’S PRESS CONFERENCE EARLIER TODAY; 15/03/2018 – Kinder Morgan Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – QTRLY REVENUES $164.2 MLN VS $164.5 MLN; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21; 13/04/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS BELIEVES PROVINCE HAS JURISDICTION ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MATTER, ISSUE SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: Working Toward Financial Deal With Kinder Morgan By May 31; 10/04/2018 – Canada cabinet to discuss troubled Kinder Morgan pipeline; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS “GETTING CLOSER” TO DEAL WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA TO ENSURE TRANS MOUNTAIN CRUDE PIPELINE EXPANSION GETS BUILT; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – TIMING, IMPACT OF FUTURE RATE ADJUSTMENTS, NOT SEEN TO BE MATERIAL TO KMI’S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kinder Morgan Trades Nowhere Close To Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Kinder Morgan Announces Additional Projects to Enhance Capabilities at Houston Ship Channel Facilities – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trade Tensions Remain In The Spotlight As The Key Driver Of Broad Market Sentiment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acacia Communications Inc. by 91,516 shares to 101,988 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs. (NYSE:ABT) by 13,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,823 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average Ut Ser 1 (DIA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Llc stated it has 464,965 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Yorktown Rech has 0.52% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Advent International Ma holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 2.43 million shares. Zacks Mngmt has 0.97% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company holds 1.20M shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Company Lc stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Snow Capital Mngmt LP reported 205,644 shares. Aull Monroe Mngmt holds 0.63% or 59,126 shares in its portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices has invested 0.31% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Asset Incorporated accumulated 18,269 shares. 15,886 are held by Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co. Cibc Ww Markets invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Mngmt LP holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 615,357 shares. First Foundation Advsr invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Principal Group Incorporated owns 3.64 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 29, 2019 : TD, DG, DLTR, BBY, BURL, SAFM, TECD, HAIN, PDCO, GLNG, ANF, MEI – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q2 Earnings Beat Despite Soft Margins? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat, Stock Up – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Own If You’re Worried About a Recession – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.