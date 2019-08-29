As Dollar Tree Stores (DLTR) Shares Declined, Holder Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Lowered Position by $1.05 Million; Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Trimmed Dover (DOV) Position by $456,444 as Stock Price Declined

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc (DLTR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $97.76. About 4.73 million shares traded or 123.46% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 4,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 6,681 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, down from 11,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $92.44. About 506,744 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Rev $1.92B; 27/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Two Men Convicted Of Dover Murder After Week-Long Trial; 18/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Recreational Fishing Funding to meet April 24 in Dover; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dover Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOV); 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting; 09/05/2018 – Dover Announces Distribution of Shrs of Apergy to Hldrs; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp. Sees Apergy 1Q Rev $283M; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QTRLY PERFORMANCE WAS PARTIALLY OFFSET BY SOFTER THAN EXPECTED RETAIL REFRIGERATION MARKETS; 04/05/2018 – International Equipment Solutions for sale via Deutsche; 12/04/2018 – Dover Microsystems Brings Secure Silicon IP to DesignShare

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.52M for 15.10 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

