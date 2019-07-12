As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Valuation Rose, Victory Capital Management Has Cut by $2.80 Million Its Holding; As Ciena (CIEN) Stock Value Declined, Eam Investors Has Decreased Stake

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Ciena Corporation (CIEN) by 54.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 33,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,286 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 62,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.48. About 1.09 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss/Shr $3.29; 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 88.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 26,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,486 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $366,000, down from 30,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $112.26. About 466,431 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $1.09 million activity. On Wednesday, January 16 the insider McFeely Scott sold $37,780. Shares for $91,986 were sold by ALEXANDER STEPHEN B on Tuesday, January 15. On Tuesday, February 5 MOYLAN JAMES E JR sold $75,820 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 2,000 shares. 9,600 shares valued at $360,222 were sold by SMITH GARY B on Thursday, February 7.

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For June 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Advanced Micro Devices, Ciena, and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Are Selling BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The $2.6B Cisco-Acacia Deal: 2 Analyst Takes On The Optics – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in America’s Car Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 17,397 shares to 32,598 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Turbine Inc. (MNDL) by 249,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 746,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Inseego Corp..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 0.1% or 200,654 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 21,183 shares. Fifth Third Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). 5,587 are owned by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Raymond James stated it has 90,637 shares. Gp One Trading LP has 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Gateway Invest Advisers owns 25,608 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc has 6,934 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smithfield reported 3,310 shares stake. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.05% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 1.13 million shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Regent Investment Mngmt Lc stated it has 7,587 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 9,941 shares. 844,800 are held by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited.

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $75.99 million for 22.69 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starboard pressures Dollar Tree on Family Dollar, pricing – Seeking Alpha” on January 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Dollar Tree (DLTR) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, DLTR – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Dollar Tree (DLTR) Up 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on September 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Finally Time to Buy Dollar General Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 163,327 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $32.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 102,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 844,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.