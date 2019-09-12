As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Valuation Declined, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Raised Holding; Manulife Finl (MFC) Holder Lincluden Management LTD Has Decreased Position as Market Value Declined

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 99,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 1.76 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.97M, down from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.08. About 319,603 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 07/05/2018 – Manulife to Issue C$600M of 3.317% Bonds Due 2028; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT: PURCHASE OF PROPERTIES IN U.S. FOR US$387.0M; 25/03/2018 – China is an under-insured market that is opening up, presenting huge opportunities for foreign players, said Manulife President and CEO Roy Gori; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TO DISTRIBUTE FUND’ ASSETS FOR AMOUNT EQUAL TO PRO-RATA SHARE OF FUND’S NET ASSETS AFTER PAYMENT OR ACCRUAL OF DEBTS,AMONG OTHERS; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CEO ROY GORI SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP – DEBENTURES MATURE ON MAY 9, 2028; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘AA-‘ Rtg To Manulife Singapore; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – CORRECT: MANULIFE EMBEDDED VALUE C$49.2B AT 2017 END, NOT USD; 08/05/2018 – Manulife Releases 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report and Public Accountability Statement; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q ROE +14.1%

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 26.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 263,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.12M, up from 985,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $112.05. About 375,266 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 97,375 shares to 704,605 shares, valued at $25.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 193,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Ntwk Lc invested in 0.01% or 1,245 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 796,054 shares. Moreover, Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has 0.59% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 13,934 shares. 189,500 are owned by Shellback Capital Lp. The North Carolina-based Sterling Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Burney stated it has 22,714 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Van Eck Associates has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 23,548 shares. Mufg Americas Holding Corp invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldgs Co Ltd invested 0.04% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Shelton Cap Management holds 22,329 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Carlson Capital Lp has invested 0.33% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Evermay Wealth Ltd Llc owns 4,270 shares. Guggenheim Capital reported 101,838 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cordasco Financial holds 0.02% or 147 shares.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wallgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 12,985 shares to 223,959 shares, valued at $12.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).

Analysts await Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. MFC’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 8.07 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Manulife Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.