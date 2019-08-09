As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Valuation Declined, Kirr Marbach & Company Decreased Holding by $322,455; Sealed Air New (SEE) Holding Maintained by Stifel Financial Corp

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 3,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 153,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.12M, down from 156,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.43. About 1.16M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 314.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 19,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 25,344 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 6,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.29. About 593,205 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.46, REV VIEW $4.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss/Shr $1.21; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0B; 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $2.35-$2.45; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.45 TO $2.55

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08 million and $411.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Company by 24,741 shares to 135,977 shares, valued at $8.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Starboard Value Ltd Partnership has invested 4.51% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 1St Source Savings Bank has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 302 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership owns 2,198 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 42,428 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Llc owns 24,110 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 23,777 shares. Dsam (London) Limited holds 238,691 shares or 3.62% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 19.20M shares. Cibc Asset accumulated 0.03% or 41,934 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 2,809 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Management Corp accumulated 278,479 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Proshare Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.11% or 173,637 shares. Tru Company Of Vermont reported 1,781 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A holds 42,200 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $215.63M for 25.12 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.