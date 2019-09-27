As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Valuation Declined, Capital Growth Management LP Cut Its Position by $36.38 Million; Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Shareholder Polaris Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $1.33 Million as Stock Declined

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 32.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 7,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The hedge fund held 15,900 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.80 million, down from 23,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $143.82. About 633,951 shares traded or 29.94% up from the average. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Adj EPS $6.20-Adj EPS $6.40; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $6.02, REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 12/03/2018 – Marcato held an 8.5 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor as of Jan. 19, according to a 13D filing; 29/03/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 25/04/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Special Edition Collection for Outdoor Voices; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q EPS 66c; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR 4Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 19C; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Outdoor: John G. Perenchio Has Resigned From the Board

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 80.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 340,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.59M, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $113.55. About 1.12 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60

More notable recent Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Deckers Outdoor Stock Popped Today – Motley Fool” on February 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does On Deck Capital, Inc.’s (NYSE:ONDK) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Here’s Why Deckers (DECK) Stock is Worth Betting on Now – Zacks.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Businessinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s the pitch deck $1.95 billion ThoughtSpot used to raise $248 million for an AI-powered analytics tool that’s challenging Salesforce’s Tableau – Business Insider” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, down 3.36% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.38 per share. DECK’s profit will be $66.43 million for 15.63 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -443.28% EPS growth.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 129,100 shares to 841,906 shares, valued at $47.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 16,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc (Us Shares).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold DECK shares while 121 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 0.08% more from 30.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenleaf Tru accumulated 1,843 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd owns 175 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.02% or 446,196 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 15,425 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natixis has 112,057 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) or 491,721 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0.29% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) or 89,873 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 494 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 152 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 0.04% or 170,945 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 21 shares or 0% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.12% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 11,921 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Company holds 11,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc invested 0.01% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK).

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Ends Flat; S&P Sees Resistance at 3,000 – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “7 Discount Retail Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dollar Tree +5% on broad sales strength – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Update on Dollar Tree – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Whittier Tru Of Nevada has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Goelzer Invest Mgmt invested 0.22% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com Ltd invested in 30,873 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Growth Mngmt Lp has 80,000 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Catalyst Advsrs Ltd Com reported 12,200 shares stake. Moreover, Leuthold Gru Ltd Llc has 0.93% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Raymond James & Associates owns 81,656 shares. Amica Mutual Ins, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 26,578 shares. Massachusetts Serv Ma invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Davidson Kempner Cap Mgmt Lp holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 387,500 shares. Parsons Capital Management Ri stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Cornerstone invested in 0.02% or 1,843 shares. Oxbow Advsr Lc reported 35,210 shares. Osborne Prtn Capital Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.66 million for 25.57 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.