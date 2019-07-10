As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Schaller Investment Group Has Raised Stake; As Mondelez International (MDLZ) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Arga Investment Management LP Has Lowered Holding

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 33.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 19,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,550 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 59,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.38. About 3.10M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $111.49. About 1.28M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15,450 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sasol Ltd (NYSE:SSL) by 52,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.06M for 24.29 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps Bell holds 0.64% or 212,592 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Il holds 9,544 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Captrust Financial Advsrs has invested 0.12% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.27% stake. 1,521 were reported by Ima Wealth Inc. Jones Cos Lllp owns 148,793 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 507,298 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 1,291 shares. 9.11 million are owned by Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Co. Maverick Cap Ltd reported 13,130 shares stake. Iowa Comml Bank owns 4,860 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 175,805 are held by Pennsylvania Trust Company. Planning Alternatives Limited Adv has 26,522 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. North Carolina-based Schaller Inv Group has invested 0.21% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. $1.40M worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W. on Wednesday, February 13.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.