As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Value Declined, Zuckerman Investment Group Has Trimmed Stake; Abrams Capital Management LP Has Lifted Stake in Facebook (FB) by $4.16 Million

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $93.03. About 966,084 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81M, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $181.5. About 9.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Facebook smart speakers may come to international markets first, will include ‘M’ smart assistant; 24/05/2018 – Lawsuit claims Facebook ‘weaponised’ user data; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK – JEFF ZIENTS, CEO OF CRANEMERE, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD AND AUDIT COMMITTEE, EFFECTIVE MAY 31, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Channel 4 News: Exclusive: Cambridge Analytica data is still circulating – harvested from thousands of Facebook profiles; 29/03/2018 – Dealbook: Pension Fund Calls on Facebook Board to Make Changes: DealBook Briefing; 27/03/2018 – Rift deepens between Apple, India’s telecom regulator over anti-spam app; 26/04/2018 – Facebook runs ad campaign that sort of says sorry for data misuse scandal; 01/05/2018 – Watch LIVE as Mark Zuckerberg delivers the keynote address at the annual Facebook F8 developers conference; 20/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Facebook, Inc. and Certain Officers — FB; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN MINISTER: FACEBOOK DATA PRACTICES CANNOT BE TOLERATED

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 25.84 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

