As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Value Declined, Holder Zuckerman Investment Group Has Decreased by $10.20 Million Its Position; Apple (AAPL) Stake Maintained by American Economic Planning Group Inc

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $947.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $214.21. About 17.44 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – T&G IS ALSO IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING T&G FOODS’ APPLE JUICE CONCENTRATE FACILITY IN NELSON; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett buys more Apple; 01/05/2018 – Correct: Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook is on Capitol Hill for meetings, including one at the White House; 29/05/2018 – PEGATRON MAY SECURE APPLE ORDER FOR NEW MACBOOK: DIGITIMES; 25/05/2018 – Samsung has previously paid Apple $399 million to compensate for the infringement of some of the patents at issue in the case; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 24/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS PLEASED COURT AGREES THAT SAMSUNG SHOULD PAY

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $108. About 883,980 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Capital accumulated 469,258 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Intersect Ltd Liability reported 50,269 shares. Cap City Tru Fl reported 2.67% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Altfest L J And Com owns 74,474 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Com stated it has 37,224 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Cim Mangement invested in 19,121 shares or 1.4% of the stock. First Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Vigilant Ltd Liability Co invested 3.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Twin Management reported 330,927 shares or 3.1% of all its holdings. Kempen Mngmt Nv holds 10,726 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny reported 183,264 shares. Comerica Bancorporation has 1.71% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lionstone Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 96,320 shares. Stanley reported 0.35% stake. Tortoise Investment Ltd Liability Company holds 0.67% or 13,446 shares.

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21 million and $320.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 182,164 shares to 4,448 shares, valued at $293,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 56,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,548 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $247.77 million for 24.32 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.