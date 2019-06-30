As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Rose, Schaller Investment Group Has Boosted Stake by $4.51 Million; Camelot Portfolios Stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) Boosted as Share Price Declined

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 5052.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 252,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 257,604 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.57. About 2.29 million shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 29.62% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 13/03/2018 – ING scraps plan to give chief executive 50% pay rise; 13/03/2018 – ING backs down over chief ‘s pay rise; 09/05/2018 – ING GROEP NV – ING’S 1Q18 FOUR-QUARTER ROLLING UNDERLYING ROE WAS 10.3%; FULLY LOADED CET1 RATIO AT 14.3%; 21/05/2018 – Ing Bank Luxembourg SA Buys 1% Position in Greencore Group; 06/03/2018 – ING BANK SLASKI PROPOSES 3.2 ZLOTY/SHR AS 2017 DIV; 04/04/2018 – MANDATE: ING BANK EUR BENCHMARK 10Y COVERED BOND; 13/03/2018 – ING COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MAJORITY STAKE IN PAYVISION :INGA NA; 25/05/2018 – EU agrees new capital rules, large banks secure easier terms; 13/04/2018 – ING Global Rate Forecasts as of April 13 (Table); 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-ING Groep to expand debt capital markets business into US – FT

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $107.39. About 1.88M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $239.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 49,755 shares to 88,620 shares, valued at $885,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 11,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,288 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Inm And Gw (JRI).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.