As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Rose, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Upped by $1.05 Million Its Position; Trellus Management Company Increased Plantronics New (PLT) Holding by $1.16 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 88.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 10,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,355 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, up from 11,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $109.75. About 1.15M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 341.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 25,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 7,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 187,019 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 29.47% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to buy video conferencing gear maker Polycom for $2 bln; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM IN DEAL VALUED AT $2B; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PLANTRONICS RATINGS UNDER REVIEW AFTER PURCHASE; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ EPS IMMEDIATELY; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Places Plantronics Ratings Under Review After Acquisition Announcement; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR: Plantronics Rtgs On Watch Neg On Polycom Buy Plan; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EPS; 29/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Polycom Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn By Plantronics; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF DEAL CONSIDERATION WITH CASH ON HAND AND APPROXIMATELY $1.375 BLN IN NEW, FULLY-COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $17.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.02 million shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $59.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 3,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,250 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Mchn (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 26,451 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Llc has 6 shares. Raymond James Na has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd holds 4,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 828 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And invested 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Company Financial Bank has 14,824 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Scopus Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 467,600 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa invested in 20,200 shares. Huntington Bancorporation invested in 0.38% or 221,786 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America accumulated 686 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 9,946 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Us Bank & Trust De has 208,940 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold PLT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 30.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 13,318 shares. One Trading LP stated it has 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Renaissance Techs Lc holds 280,200 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 23,815 shares. Whittier Communications holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 77,572 shares. Sei Invs invested in 13,301 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 915 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada Inc reported 4,486 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Coldstream has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Sg Mngmt Ltd has 2.86% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 339,952 shares. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 41,754 shares. Teton Inc reported 12,900 shares. Friess Associate Ltd Llc holds 72,490 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $238,631 activity. DEXHEIMER BRIAN S bought $165,086 worth of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) on Tuesday, February 12.