As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Rose, Holder Starboard Value LP Cut Its Holding by $88.13 Million; As Fidelity Southern (LION) Stock Value Declined, Holder Cutler Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern (LION) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,618 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 92,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15M shares traded or 713.37% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has risen 24.63% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.20% the S&P500. Some Historical LION News: 16/05/2018 – Dir Harp Jr Gifts 800 Of Fidelity Southern Corp; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Southern Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern 1Q EPS 43c; 20/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 10-11; 19/04/2018 – FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $34.8 MLN VS $32.2 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LION)

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 839,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.60 million, down from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $109.75. About 1.15 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch

Analysts await Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, up 32.35% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.34 per share. LION’s profit will be $12.45M for 17.21 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 104.55% EPS growth.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $328,977 activity. SMITH RANKIN M JR had bought 10,000 shares worth $305,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold LION shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 17.71 million shares or 6.52% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited reported 0% stake. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp accumulated 401,920 shares. Ameritas Investment invested in 1,909 shares. Lsv Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 103,969 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 8,556 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc has 158,404 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of America De reported 254,128 shares. Jacobs Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 16,880 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L holds 0.07% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) or 17,795 shares. Mendon Cap Advsr Corp invested in 881,616 shares or 2.93% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement System, a New York-based fund reported 8,891 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 38,300 shares. D E Shaw invested in 56,140 shares.

More notable recent Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Emerging market assets set for solid Fed-fuelled weekly gains – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Shares of Western Alliance Fell in May – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Disney Stock Will Thrive in AI-Driven Entertainment – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Airbus bags Cebu Air deal as salesmen struggle at Paris Airshow – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “American Airlines extends Boeing 737 MAX cancellations through Sept. 3 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World has 0.02% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 42,994 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd reported 3,975 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd reported 0% stake. Gam Hldg Ag stated it has 13,943 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Leuthold Grp Llc holds 1% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 70,734 shares. Burney Com has invested 0.15% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Highbridge Management Ltd Llc owns 92,694 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Peoples Fincl Svcs has 30 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management has invested 0.82% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 467,630 shares. Kirr Marbach & In reported 3.92% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 11,280 shares. 67,698 are owned by Gamble Jones Counsel. Proshare Advsr Lc has 173,637 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.