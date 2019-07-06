As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Price Rose, Zuckerman Investment Group Trimmed Its Stake by $10.20 Million; Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) Position Maintained by Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $109.64. About 1.02M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) by 400.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 47,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,845 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 11,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.78. About 102,607 shares traded. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) has declined 20.21% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: JKG, MSI, AZO, DLTR – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar Tree Gets It Right: Investors Get It Too – Seeking Alpha” published on April 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Dollar Tree Is Finally Ready to Break the Buck – The Motley Fool” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Dollar Tree Has Life – Seeking Alpha” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “DLTR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv reported 23,771 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. 280,009 were accumulated by Franklin Resource. The Germany-based Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Tiaa Cref Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 768,846 shares. 107 are owned by Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc. Finance Architects accumulated 65 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 119 are owned by Howe & Rusling. Prudential Fincl holds 0.04% or 223,104 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd reported 3,462 shares. Cwm Lc holds 0% or 205 shares. Kentucky Retirement has 0.11% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 10,404 shares. Starr International owns 17,434 shares. Nomura Inc has 13,613 shares.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 30.46 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tortoise Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of June 30, 2019 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund declares $0.1042 dividend – seekingalpha.com” published on April 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Saba Forces Invesco Tenders – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE: TEAF) Provides Update on Fund’s Investments and Recent Market Performance – Business Wire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week – Benzinga” with publication date: August 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold TYG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 1.03% more from 13.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) for 48,677 shares. Sit Invest Associate invested in 188,956 shares. 80,901 are held by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Stephens Ar reported 9,542 shares. First Foundation invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Morgan Stanley accumulated 2.26M shares. First Republic Invest Management Inc accumulated 0.03% or 273,638 shares. Linscomb Williams invested 0.18% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Lpl Fin Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Tx reported 0.31% stake. Advisors Asset Management has 0.08% invested in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Hightower Advsrs stated it has 0.02% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 17,608 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited has 34,937 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Co reported 0.02% stake.