As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Weitz Investment Management Cut Its Holding by $7.11 Million; Wabtec (WAB) Stock Declined While Mason Street Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $1.84 Million

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 19.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 67,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.89 million, down from 342,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $110.26. About 1.17M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 55.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 25,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,895 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 45,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.86. About 1.24 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC’S OUTLOOK TO NEG FROM STABLE; RATINGS AFFIRMED: MOODY’S; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Deal; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Merger; 17/05/2018 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Board Member Nickolas W. Vande Steeg Retires; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: Changed Wabtec’s Outlook in Consideration of Operating Performance That Has Lagged Expectations Since the 2016 Acquisition of Faiveley; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Rev $4.1B

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Gp holds 0.34% or 10,672 shares in its portfolio. Bowen Hanes & Inc holds 1.22% or 375,154 shares. Principal Financial Gru has invested 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv, Germany-based fund reported 455,000 shares. Guardian Trust owns 725,535 shares. Bollard Grp Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 136 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) reported 3,234 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 10,861 shares. 5 were accumulated by Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Co (Wy). Mariner Ltd Com reported 5,533 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Corp holds 164,537 shares. Central Financial Bank & holds 0% or 10 shares. 1,361 were accumulated by Whittier Communications. Prio Wealth Partnership has 0.02% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,631 shares to 356,883 shares, valued at $37.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 17,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $503,520 was made by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23.

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 2.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WAB’s profit will be $159.57 million for 18.84 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Cap holds 0.15% or 7,000 shares. Oakbrook Lc owns 23,725 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Co reported 35,795 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has 0.02% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 2,021 shares. Sigma Planning reported 5,050 shares. California-based Lpl Llc has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Acadian Asset Management Ltd holds 787 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 2,017 shares. D E Shaw holds 2.47 million shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Lc invested in 0.17% or 1.08 million shares. Pitcairn stated it has 6,884 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 946,363 shares. Decatur Capital Incorporated stated it has 1% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Hl Financial Svcs Lc invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Transamerica Financial Advisors stated it has 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,683 shares to 15,500 shares, valued at $27.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 23,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 840,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.