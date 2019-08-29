As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Price Declined, Zuckerman Investment Group Has Lowered Its Holding by $10.20 Million; Systematic Financial Management LP Upped Holding in Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) as Valuation Rose

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $97.38. About 4.92M shares traded or 132.57% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 538,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.57% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.07 million, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $379.79M market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.3. About 68,740 shares traded. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has declined 18.26% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CCRN News: 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare 1Q EPS 5c; 25/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS ADDS MORE CROSS-COUNTRY FLIGHTS TO JFK, BOSTON; 16/05/2018 – Main Street: Activist Fund Engaged Takes New Position in Cross Country Health; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare 1Q Rev $210.3M; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 01/05/2018 – Cross Country Health Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare Sees 2Q Rev $206M-$211M; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 18/04/2018 – CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE INC CCRN.O : BARINGTON RESEARCH STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM, $15 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – Cross Country Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 318,874 shares. Westpac Bk owns 87,545 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Georgia-based Voya Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Stock Yards National Bank & Trust & Tru Co accumulated 20,098 shares. Adage Prtnrs Grp Ltd reported 288,273 shares. Archon Ltd Liability Com owns 1.28% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 58,000 shares. Fort Lp holds 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 1,341 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 5,600 shares. The California-based Covington Management has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, First Allied Advisory has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Regentatlantic Limited Liability Com reported 0.64% stake. Fiduciary Tru stated it has 27,621 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Indiana Tru Management Com invested in 0.17% or 3,063 shares. Srb Corp reported 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Zuckerman Inv Lc reported 3,035 shares stake.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schweitzer (NYSE:SWM) by 9,970 shares to 31,595 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp. (NYSE:EXC) by 180,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,294 shares, and cut its stake in Telephone And Data Systems Inc (NYSE:TDS).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $66,640 activity.