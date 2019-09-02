As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Price Declined, Forte Capital Has Upped Holding; Corelogic Com (CLGX) Shareholder Seizert Capital Partners Has Lowered Stake

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 4,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 33,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 29,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.60B market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $101.53. About 3.98 million shares traded or 85.77% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Corelogic Inc Com (CLGX) by 42.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 25,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.12% . The institutional investor held 35,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 61,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Corelogic Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.4. About 504,921 shares traded. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 5.28% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 01/05/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Home Prices Up Again in March, This Time by 7 Percent; 15/03/2018 – FTC: Modifications and Additions to the 2014 Order Are Necessary for CoreLogic to Address Deficiencies in Its Compliance With the Order; 15/03/2018 – FTC: CoreLogic Didn’t Adequately Identify and Provide to RealtyTrac the Full; 23/04/2018 – FREDDIE MAC – KHATER MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT OF RESEARCH AND DEPUTY CHIEF ECONOMIST AT CORELOGIC; 16/03/2018 – CoreLogic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Early-Stage Delinquencies Increased Slightly in December But Serious Delinquency and Foreclosure Inventory Rates Declined Year Over Year; 12/04/2018 – CoreLogic Acquires A La Mode Technologies, LLC; 10/04/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Early-Stage Delinquencies Declined in January as Impact from 2017 Hurricanes and Wildfires Fades; 15/03/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Homeowner Equity Increased by $908 Billion in 2017; 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q EPS 34c

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 1,891 shares to 337,136 shares, valued at $67.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 9,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 21.67% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CLGX’s profit will be $57.78 million for 16.58 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by CoreLogic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CoreLogic Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CoreLogic Reports U.S. Overall Delinquency Rate Remains Steady at 20-Year Low in May – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CoreLogic Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CoreLogic Reports June Home Prices Increased by 3.4% Year Over Year – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX) CEO Frank Martell on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dollar Tree Will Sell Alcohol at Family Dollar – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “October 4th Options Now Available For Dollar Tree (DLTR) – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dollar Tree’s Q2 Report Is Likely to Be Messy – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 30, 2019 : DG, DLTR, BURL, TECD, SAFM, NGL, DBI, CSIQ, MOV, TITN, BITA, EXPR – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10M and $277.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 26,136 shares to 94,413 shares, valued at $7.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

