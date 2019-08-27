As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Declined, Shareholder Zuckerman Investment Group Has Decreased Its Holding by $10.20 Million; Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Boosted Borgwarner (BWA) Position by $1.03 Million as Stock Declined

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 27,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 725,487 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.87M, up from 698,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $31.06. About 1.11 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $95.87. About 2.60M shares traded or 22.63% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 26.63 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gluskin Sheff Assocs Incorporated accumulated 0.21% or 34,462 shares. Boston Family Office Lc holds 96,132 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 150 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company has 205 shares. Alyeska Inv Grp Ltd Partnership accumulated 570,636 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc holds 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 42,994 shares. 1,010 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldg Com Limited. National Pension owns 312,947 shares. 68,610 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Natixis stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.86% or 23,282 shares in its portfolio. Srb Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 7,460 shares. 1St Source Fincl Bank owns 2,946 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,125 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rampart Investment Management Limited Co owns 21,742 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Inc has 0.03% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 813,971 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Com holds 5,689 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Axa stated it has 53,994 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Nomura stated it has 0.05% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 465,721 were reported by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. Hightower Advisors Ltd holds 37,474 shares. 3,463 were accumulated by Estabrook Cap. American Century Cos Inc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Rampart Invest Management Comm Limited Com accumulated 0.03% or 6,228 shares. Hl Service Ltd Liability Co reported 15,372 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Commerce Limited Liability Corporation holds 155,545 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability has 693,692 shares. Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) holds 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 9,183 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs Incorporated holds 35 shares.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73 million and $719.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10,230 shares to 111,985 shares, valued at $23.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 657,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 558,171 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).