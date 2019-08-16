As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Declined, Putnam Investments Has Increased by $2.30 Million Its Holding; Cott Que (COT) Holder Levin Capital Strategies LP Lowered Its Position

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 99.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 4.52M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 34,950 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $511,000, down from 4.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.27. About 965,300 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 984.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 21,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 24,110 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, up from 2,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $93.14. About 1.53 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $891.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novagold Resources (NYSEMKT:NG) by 140,000 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $8.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 111,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.46 million activity. Another trade for 51,405 shares valued at $764,701 was bought by Hinson Charles R.. Shares for $199,395 were bought by STANBROOK STEVEN P on Tuesday, February 26.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 4,164 shares to 252,774 shares, valued at $114.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 59,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,240 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

