As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Declined, Deutsche Bank Ag Has Boosted Stake by $86.16 Million; As Oracle (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose, Cambridge Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $1.06 Million

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 789469.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 805,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 805,361 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.48 million, up from 102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $111.07. About 2.57M shares traded or 21.28% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 65.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 18,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 10,150 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $578,000, down from 29,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 59.52 million shares traded or 345.51% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Aite Group gives highest mark to the Oracle/Equisoft stand-alone claims solution; 07/03/2018 – Gates has been the richest person in the world for 18 of the past 24 years. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took the third spot on the list with a net worth of $84 billion; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s billion-dollar copyright claim against Google; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to Inject AI into the Sport of Kings; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS; 19/03/2018 – Oracle beat on earnings but came just below expectations for revenue; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 10/04/2018 – KILL Tipalti Announces Multi-Entity and PO Matching Integration with NetSuite; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Redefines the Cloud Database Category with World’s First Autonomous Database; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on China

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $170.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 14,352 shares to 446,271 shares, valued at $16.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 50,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,223 shares, and cut its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wesbanco Savings Bank holds 0.54% or 103,231 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 34,800 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Lc accumulated 26 shares or 0% of the stock. The Australia-based Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Snyder Management Lp accumulated 187,594 shares. Pitcairn owns 0.1% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 9,572 shares. Moreover, Earnest Prns Llc has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.04% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Zuckerman Invest Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,070 shares or 0.07% of the stock. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). United Advisers owns 6,304 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gluskin Sheff And Associate Incorporated stated it has 0.15% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Com has 1,245 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 77,952 shares. Philadelphia Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,300 shares.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Williams-Sonoma (WSM) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s Up? – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 29, 2019 : TD, DG, DLTR, BBY, BURL, SAFM, TECD, HAIN, PDCO, GLNG, ANF, MEI – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Check Out Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Probability to Beat Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Own If You’re Worried About a Recession – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Realty Income (O) to Acquire 454 Properties for $1.25 Billion – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle, Box team on cloud content – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Oracle Offers Free Cloud Services to Snag New Customers – Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Collect Income on Microsoftâ€™s Bullish News – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pentagon, DoJ will review Oracle cloud appeal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Cambridge Advisors Inc, which manages about $259.03 million and $302.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 6,397 shares to 33,384 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 4,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).