As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shares Rose, Rivulet Capital Increased Holding; S&T Bank Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $717,327; Shares Rose

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 6,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,014 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.20M, down from 67,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 19,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.06 million, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.1. About 1.50M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Md Sass Investors Ser has 0.31% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc holds 9,506 shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability Company accumulated 24,648 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Jackson Square Prtn Limited invested 3.79% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Snyder Capital Mngmt Lp has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Paloma Mngmt invested in 54,488 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Capital Global Investors has 830,000 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership holds 10,779 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alkeon Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 328,434 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Motco reported 41 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 24,400 shares. Zuckerman Inv Grp Inc Llc has invested 0.08% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Franklin Res Incorporated owns 280,009 shares. Moreover, Nuwave Invest Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) reported 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (NYSE:AXL) by 122,453 shares to 607,072 shares, valued at $8.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth owns 168,936 shares or 2.67% of their US portfolio. Oarsman Cap Incorporated reported 2.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jackson Square Prns Ltd Com holds 11.11M shares or 7.17% of its portfolio. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc reported 3.36% stake. Moreover, Taconic Limited Partnership has 1.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 153,000 shares. Focused Invsts Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6.1% or 1.18M shares. Joel Isaacson Lc owns 51,101 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Garrison Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 2,573 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Sandhill Cap Prns holds 6,452 shares. Brown Advisory reported 9.17 million shares. The Indiana-based Indiana Trust And Invest has invested 0.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 75,181 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Gfs Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.27% or 36,386 shares. Waters Parkerson & Com Limited Liability Com stated it has 248,710 shares or 2.46% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co has invested 1.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).