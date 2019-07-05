As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shares Rose, Boston Partners Decreased Its Stake; As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Share Value Rose, Central Bank & Trust Co Has Upped Holding

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 5,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 55,040 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97M, up from 49,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 1.64 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500.

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 62.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 2.36 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.71 million, down from 3.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $109.64. About 820,321 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2,171 shares to 2,653 shares, valued at $413,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 22,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,423 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbaseil Indu Cl A (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Duncker Streett has invested 0.1% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Ima Wealth accumulated 71 shares or 0% of the stock. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership has 906,300 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.21% or 2.70M shares. Sun Life Inc holds 0.02% or 994 shares in its portfolio. Hallmark Cap Mngmt owns 246,450 shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. Mai Capital Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 3,165 shares. Bb&T Corp reported 38,123 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Soros Fund Ltd Com stated it has 65,130 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,208 shares. Bartlett & Co Ltd Company owns 14 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 267 shares stake. Colony Grp Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Pictet Asset Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 287,372 shares. Voya Management Lc reported 0.63% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.89 million activity. Snyder Barbara R bought $19,663 worth of stock. Sauerland John P sold $783,240 worth of stock. Charney M Jeffrey sold $1.20M worth of stock.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $212.51M for 30.46 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

