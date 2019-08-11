As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shares Declined, Starboard Value LP Has Decreased Position; Colony Group Has Lifted Its Position in T Mobile Us Com (TMUS) by $388,608 as Stock Value Rose

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 839,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.60 million, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $90.09. About 2.15 million shares traded or 1.90% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc Com (TMUS) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 5,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 16,979 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 11,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.52. About 2.41 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 07/05/2018 – T-Mobile Presenting at Conference May 14; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 26/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint aim to complete deal talks as early as next week: Report; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile in new talks to acquire Sprint; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Deal to Combine With T-Mobile US; 26/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY T-MOBILE AND SPRINT MAKE PROGRESS, AIM FOR DEAL NEXT WEEK; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to Pay $40 Million Over Faked Outgoing Telephone Calls; 07/05/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Could Hurt Revenues for U.S. Cell Tower CMBS; 07/05/2018 – KC Bus Journal: Exclusive: Sprint’s Claure talks roots, his new role and the role of KC after T-Mobile merger

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iq Hedge Multi (QAI) by 215,759 shares to 570,122 shares, valued at $17.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 6,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,905 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 25.03 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.